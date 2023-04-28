Surrey PSAC picket line turns into a Bhangra dance party (VIDEO)

Surrey knows how to picket, as made clear by a recent video showing a Bhangra party breaking out at a Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) picket line.

In a series of videos submitted to Daily Hive, we see what basically amounts to a Bhangra flash mob at a Surrey PSAC picket line, with what looks to be hundreds having a good time.

Some audience members are seen taking videos of the dancers, and some people are dancing around in strange mascot outfits under the Surrey sun.

Videos of the dance mob outside a Canada Revenue Agency office on King George Boulevard were also shared on TikTok.

“We’re with you in Sudbury Ontario! #Solidarity,” wrote one comment in response.

Some responses seemed a little salty that these striking workers were having too much of a good time while bargaining.

In response to those concerns, someone wrote, “Relax guys, its most likely the last day at the bargaining table, we might reach a deal today [that’s] why we celebrating!

That doesn’t entirely seem to be the case, according to PSAC.

On Friday morning, PSAC shared on Twitter that talks had resumed with the treasury board and that it had received a new offer from the employer, adding that it hoped to continue bargaining for 120,000 federal public service members this weekend.