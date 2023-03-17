"Oh my God!": Vancouver bus driver surprises passenger with classic Indian birthday song (VIDEO)

A Vancouver bus passenger got the treat of a lifetime when a bus driver broke into a classic Hindi birthday song just for her.

We connected with the boyfriend of the lucky birthday girl, Sushsen Sharma, who shared a video of the surprise on Twitter and told us that the performance of this classic Hindi birthday song for his partner was a “spontaneous surprise” from the bus driver.

He told us that the talented and musical Vancouver bus driver’s name is Mohammed.

Shoutout to the amazing @TransLink bus driver who surprised my girlfriend with a birthday song on our ride today 🎉🎶 You made our day and showed that small acts of kindness can make a big difference! #KindnessMatters #SpreadLove“ @CTVVancouver @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/J34bfQSoJO — insights_hunter (@sushensharma111) March 17, 2023

You can hear Sharma’s surprise in the video, as it starts with him exclaiming, “Oh my God!”

Mohammed looks like a professional entertainer, using engaging hand gestures playing to the birthday girl and the camera.

Mohammed caught wind of a special occasion after seeing the couple with the box of traditional Indian sweets, including some laddu, a popular Indian treat. The birthday girl looks delighted, laughing and dancing to the music.

Mohammed gifts himself a well-deserved laddu at the end of the video for the magical performance, suggesting this was the end of his day, and what a way to end it.

TransLink also gave the driver kudos on Twitter.