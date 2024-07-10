After two years of tense relations over the matter of policing, the Government of British Columbia and the City of Surrey have finally reached an agreement to complete the transition from the existing Surrey RCMP department to the new municipal Surrey Police Service (SPS).

The agreement was announced today, and it follows the court’s decision this past spring to dismiss Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke’s petition to stop the transition in its tracks and challenge provincial authority over the municipality.

It is stated and clarified by the provincial government today that the City of Surrey now fully supports the transition, agrees that a separate police tax is not necessary for at least 10 years, and will provide space, funding, and payroll for the SPS.

Under the agreement, the provincial government will provide the City of Surrey with up to $250 million over the next 10 years through 2034. In April 2024, the provincial government indicated Surrey City Council had initially agreed in principle to this provincial subsidy plan, but later rejected the deal and prolonged the dispute.

Since the 2022 civic election campaign, Locke’s primary concern with transitioning to the SPS centred on the potential increased operating costs for Surrey’s municipal taxpayers over the long term.

The provincial government stated today that the subsidy of up to $250 million is based on a formula that provides $30 million per year to assist the transition over the first five years through 2029 ($150 million). For the second five-year period, the provincial government will offer up to $20 million per year if the SPS salary costs are higher than RCMP costs would be from 2029 to 2034 for actual costs (up to an additional $100 million).

Originally, the provincial government proposed providing the City with only the first guaranteed $150 million.

“The people of Surrey have told both levels of government that they want us to be focused on keeping people safe. This agreement provides stability, certainty and safety for the people of Surrey. I look forward to working with the mayor and City of Surrey, the Surrey Police Service and the RCMP to complete this transition as quickly as possible, while ensuring safety for Surrey residents,” said Mike Farnworth, BC Minster of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement today

It was also reaffirmed today that the SPS will become the police of jurisdiction on November 29, 2024. The full transition is now targeted to reach completion by the end of 2026.

The Surrey Police Board overseeing the SPS will be reinstated by early 2025.

Since the SPS’ formation about four years, SPS officers have been working alongside with BC RCMP officers.

Locke notes that RCMP units, such as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, that span multiple jurisdictions in Metro Vancouver will continue to operate within Surrey by working with the SPS.

As of June 2024, the SPS has grown to 373 officers to become the second largest municipal police force in BC after the Vancouver Police Department. Surrey’s current authorized policing strength is 785 officers, and is scheduled to increase by 25 officers per year.

In early July 2024, the SPS launched the first 10 SPS-branded vehicles into service. An additional 20 branded vehicles will be deployed later this summer.

“With the $250 million now offered by the Province, Surrey council has accepted the provincial funding for the police transition,” said Locke today.

“The new funds from the Province will help to lessen the financial impact of the transition to Surrey taxpayers. City council fully recognizes the service of the RCMP in Surrey. We express our gratitude for everything Surrey RCMP has done to serve and protect our community for the past 70 years with their exemplary service.”