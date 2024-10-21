There could be a new purpose-built space in Metro Vancouver for the scattering of a deceased person’s ashes.

The City of Surrey is contemplating building a new designated pier on the Fraser River that creates a peaceful environment for families to commemorate their loved ones.

So far, the municipal government has shortlisted the possible locations of Brownsville Bar Park or Surrey Public Wharf.

Brownsville Bar Park is wedged between the Pattullo Bridge and SkyTrain Expo Line’s Skybridge, while Surrey Public Wharf is located at the northernmost foot of Bridgeview Drive/130 Street about two km east of the Pattullo Bridge.

Both location options are within the Bridgeview area and surrounded by industrial uses, but the Brownsville Bar Park provides a major green space buffer.

“Our community deserves a space where families can honour their loved ones in a meaningful way,” said Surrey mayor Brenda Locke in a statement today.

“Designating a pier for ash scattering respects cultural practices that are intrinsic to the grief and healing process. This project reflects our commitment to supporting residents in their most vulnerable times and will provide the opportunity for those in our community to engage in this sacred ritual while ensuring dignity and respect.”

This project is recommended by the municipal government’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department, with an estimated cost of between $2.5 million and $3.8 million.

If Surrey City Council approves the initiative, City staff will return in 2025 with a plan for implementation for final approval.

With the escalating costs in burial plots in the Lower Mainland, cremation may be a more suitable alternative option for its comparatively lower costs.