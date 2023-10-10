"India, go home": RCMP called after Surrey Memorial Hospital sign vandalized

A sign at Surrey Memorial Hospital was defaced on Monday with hateful messaging apparently targeting the prime minister and India.

The sign, which is believed to read “F*** Trudope and India, go home” has led to a lot of reaction online.

The vandalism could be seen in an image posted to Reddit, however, many were confused about the spelling of Trudeau and the motive behind it.

One person wrote, “Racism against Indians is on the rise. I definitely see a rise in hate.”

In a statement to Daily Hive, Surrey RCMP said officers received a report of the graffiti at around noon, but it had been photographed and removed prior to the RCMP being notified.

It is believed to have occurred early Monday morning, prior to sunrise.

The vandalism comes at a time when tensions between Canada and India are high following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that India’s government was involved in the death of Sikh Canadian leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June.

Amid the diplomatic tensions, India suspended its visa services across Canada.