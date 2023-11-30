Surrey lifeguard charged with sexual interference and child luring

A 24-year-old lifeguard who worked at a City of Surrey recreation centre has been charged with three sexual offences related to a child.

Jakob Truong is charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a child, according to a Thursday news release from Surrey RCMP. The Canadian Criminal Code defines sexual interference as an adult who touches any part of the body of a person 15 or under for a sexual purpose.

The investigation began back in April when Mounties received a report of alleged sexual interference by a man who was lifeguarding at the community centre.

The lifeguard in question was arrested later that month but was released with several conditions, including not contacting the victim, not going within 100 metres of the recreation centre, and not going to any place where people under the age of 16 may be present.

“We encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and request to speak with the Special Victims Unit”, Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said.