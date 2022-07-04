Construction nears for new hospital, BC Cancer Centre in Surrey

Surrey is closer to being the home to a new hospital and BC Cancer Centre.

In an update Monday, the province said it has now started the process of request for proposals (RFP) for the facility at 180 Street and 55 Avenue.

“This important next step means we are closer to seeing what the hospital will look like, to shovels in the ground and construction starting, and to the new hospital opening for patients,” Minister of Health, Adrian Dix said.

The request for proposals can take up to a year.

The plan is to start construction next summer and open the facility to patients in 2027.

“As a fully digitally equipped community hospital, this facility will usher in a new era for acute care in our region, enabling us to increase our regional capacity in areas such as emergency, surgical, inpatient, ambulatory care, diagnostics and cancer care services, while better supporting patient-centred care, closer to home,” Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health, said in a release.

This hospital will have 168 beds, a surgical suite with five operating rooms, four procedure rooms, an emergency department with 55 treatment spaces, and virtual care options in all clinical service areas.

Its medical imaging department will include CT scanners, MRI machines, a pharmacy, laboratory and academic spaces.

Meanwhile, an oncology ambulatory care unit with 50 exam rooms, 54 chemotherapy treatment spaces and room for six linear accelerators for radiation therapy will be provided at the new BC Cancer Centre.

A child care centre will be included.

The estimated cost for the project will be about $1.72 billion and is funded by the province.