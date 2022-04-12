Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis is worried that changes to the way the city’s ethics commissioner investigates will “lead to less transparency” in government.

She’s concerned about a suspension of investigations until election day, October 15.

The vote on a corporate report regarding the Code of Conduct bylaw passed with Councillors Annis, Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke opposed on April 11, according to a recording of the meeting.

Last night, the amended bylaw received three readings and will be considered for final adoption at the next council meeting.

The five “yes” votes came from Mayor Doug McCallum and the four remaining members of his Safe Surrey slate.

Once the amendment is approved, Surrey’s ethics commissioner, Reece Harding, will be unable to accept new complaints until the next municipal election.

The Safe Surrey bloc voted to suspend Council ethics oversight until after October’s election – unlike other jurisdictions. The SS bloc has not endorsed transparency or accountability to Surrey taxpayers. There’s no reason to do this. What’s being hidden?https://t.co/B7YF837bip — Linda Annis (@LindaAnnisBC) April 12, 2022

“Six months is far too long, compared to much shorter pre-election investigation suspensions seen in other jurisdictions. No new issues could be investigated until late in 2022,” said Annis in a statement sent on April 11.

“The idea that anyone on council would turn a blind eye to ethics complaints for the next six months is stunning and shows a complete lack of respect for Surrey residents. The commissioner needs independence to do his job all year, even in the months leading up to an election.”

Another change would prevent Harding from being able to access minutes from closed council meetings as part of an investigation.

“This is a clear threat to transparency by preventing potentially important information from being included,” Annis said.

“Councillors wouldn’t be accountable for anything said in closed council.”

One more change she disapproves of removes conflicts of interest for mayors or councillors and their families, friends, and businesses.

To Annis, “these changes look and feel like politicians are trying to avoid any kind of transparency prior to election day.”

The idea that anyone on City Council would turn a blind eye to ethics complaints for the next six months is stunning & shows a complete lack of respect for Surrey residents. The Commissioner needs independence to do his job all year, even in the months leading up to an election. — Linda Annis (@LindaAnnisBC) April 11, 2022

“When our ethics commissioner was first created, we were quite proud that we had put the office in place. Now, it feels as though we are simply chipping away at the office that is there to protect the taxpayers of Surrey while holding the mayor and council accountable for their behaviour,” she said.

“Any changes to the office of the ethics commissioner should always be about creating an environment where we expect the highest standards from our elected representatives. Unfortunately, that’s not what is happening here.”

In a recording of the council meeting on April 11, Councillor Brenda Locke also weighed in.

“The issue of the integrity of this place and the whole issue around public access should be open and fluid to the public. This is their house. This is their information, after all, and I think protecting the integrity of all of our offices — both Council and Mayor — is critical,” she said.

She added she “can not support a six-month window.”

Councillor Hundial also defended the importance of the ethics commissioner having access to city files, among other points. He suggested a 90-day window for suspending complaint intakes in the future.

“For me, it’s a little conflicting. I do think there’s some progress in this proposed amendment, but certainly, it’s not everything I’d like to see, unfortunately, without the ability to have division among several points,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I will not be supporting it.”

Councillor Doug Elford did support the recommendations, saying other places around Canada have suspended complaint intakes for similar periods of time.

“We’re not doing anything new here,” he said.

Mayor Doug McCallum had proposed a motion for a moratorium on ethics investigations in January but then withdrew it before the council could consider the motion.

Surrey is no stranger to receiving criticism for lacking transparency.

In early September, the Surrey Police Vote campaign filed a complaint against Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, alleging possible intimidation and interference of volunteers collecting signatures for a petition that called for a democratic referendum on policing in Surrey.

This is because he had been charged with public mischief after claiming his foot was run over in a parking lot last year.

Mayor Doug McCallum could not accommodate requests for an interview, city staff told Daily Hive Vancouver on April 12.