RCMP say 12-year-old girl in Surrey missing for nearly a week

Twelve-year-old Akila Geng was last seen Monday, May 15 and RCMP are now asking the public to help locate her.

According to Mounties on Sunday, the last time she was heard or seen from was around 4 am Monday near King George Boulevard and 92nd Avenue.

“It is unusual for Geng to not be in contact,” a release reads. “Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.”

Police describe the young girl as standing 5’1” tall, weighing 111 pounds with dark brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts and white and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about Geng’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2023-78276.