Surprise fireworks lit from North Vancouver during corporate party (VIDEO)

Some Metro Vancouverites were caught by surprise when fireworks started going off Monday evening.

The fireworks launched from The Shipyards in North Vancouver around 9 pm and could be seen by North Shore residents as well as people downtown.

Surprise fireworks set off from The Shipyards in North Vancouver last night pic.twitter.com/uh2tGfq5GZ — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) September 13, 2022

The fireworks display was for a corporate event, according to the City of North Vancouver.

Fencing will be going up at The Shipyards Sept.10/11 for a corporate event on Sept.12. During the event businesses will be open. The public will have access to waterfront at Burrard Dry Dock, St. Roch Dock/Landing, Cates Deck & Spirit Trail. (Note: fireworks on Sept.12 at 9pm.) pic.twitter.com/23SqZso1kH — City of North Vancouver (@CityOfNorthVan) September 9, 2022

Locals on social media, as well as The Breaker News, said the company behind the party was accounting firm Ernst and Young. Daily Hive has reached out to them for comment.

The Monday night fireworks in North Vancouver were courtesy of @EYnews, who bussed hundreds of employees and clients to @TheShipyardsNV for a huge party. One celebrant said it was for staff promotions. #vanpoli #bcpoli #cdnpoli #NorthVancouver pic.twitter.com/7ntah9qGqA — theBreaker.news (@theBreakerNews) September 13, 2022

Some people on Twitter criticized the City of North Vancouver for allowing a company to close part of the public space, while others weren’t happy fireworks were allowed to launch during the wildfire season campfire ban.