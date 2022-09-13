News

Surprise fireworks lit from North Vancouver during corporate party (VIDEO)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Sep 13 2022, 5:31 pm
Surprise fireworks lit from North Vancouver during corporate party (VIDEO)
Daily Hive Vancouver

Some Metro Vancouverites were caught by surprise when fireworks started going off Monday evening.

The fireworks launched from The Shipyards in North Vancouver around 9 pm and could be seen by North Shore residents as well as people downtown.

@whitegoldvision.tv surprise fireworks tonight in north vancouver right in front of our place! #northvancouver #northshore #fireworks #surprisefireworks #frontrowview #bestseat #funathome #fun #whitegoldvision ♬ original sound – whitegoldvision.tv

The fireworks display was for a corporate event, according to the City of North Vancouver.

Locals on social media, as well as The Breaker News, said the company behind the party was accounting firm Ernst and Young. Daily Hive has reached out to them for comment.

Some people on Twitter criticized the City of North Vancouver for allowing a company to close part of the public space, while others weren’t happy fireworks were allowed to launch during the wildfire season campfire ban.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.