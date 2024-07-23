It’s wedding season, and while you’re busy planning speeches, hosting celebrations, and practicing your dance moves, you don’t want to forget perhaps one of the most important pieces: your suit!

To help make the hectic wedding season just a touch smoother, we got some tips from made-to-measure, custom suitmaker Surmesur. The Canadian menswear designer gave us the do’s and don’ts for suit shopping and also provided us with some killer summer style tips.

So suit up and get ready for a whole lot of classy and unique fashions coming your way! It’s suit time.

Wedding suit do’s

Do: Plan ahead

One of the most important things to do before you walk down the aisle is to give yourself enough time. From shopping, sizing, and alterations, crafting your dream ensemble is a meticulous process. Surmesur suggests prepping your wedding attire at least 10 to 12 weeks in advance to ensure you’re looking spiffy, on time.

Do: Your research

It’s a good idea to have some inspiration for what suit you’re after. Surmesur recommends finding a few styles and looks that can be used as the baseline for the final product. Browse through your Insta feed and pick up a few suggestions you can bring to your appointment.

Do: Work with a stylist

Two heads are better than one, which is why you should consult with the experts. A stylist will help you find pieces that match your style and body type. Years of experience mean you’re sure to get a dashing look.

Do: Schedule fittings

To make sure everything is looking how it should, follow up with scheduled fittings as your suit progresses. Surmesur experts recommend one to two garment fittings to achieve your ideal fit for the big day!

Wedding suit don’ts

Don’t: Neglect your comfort

One essential tip is about how you feel. You don’t want to feel any pinching, tightness, or restraint when you’re breaking out the robot on the dance floor. Weddings are busy and you’ll be moving throughout the day, which means you’ll need a suit that moves with you — not against you.

Don’t: Skip the minor details

For a completed outfit, make sure to pay attention to the extra touches. Accessories like pocket squares or cuff links will create a cohesive and polished outfit from top to bottom.

Don’t: Settle

When it comes to bespoke and elegant suits, you don’t want to settle for ordinary. Choosing unique fabrics and cuts will give you a modern edge that’ll look sleek for years to come — including inside the wedding photo album!

Summer trend watch

Now that you know what to do, it’s time to start doing it! Surmesur experts have shared their style tips to nail your wedding suit this season with the Eternal Elegance collection. Take note!

Summer 2024 is going wild for natural textures, timeless silhouettes, and earth-tone colours. Surmesur’s Dark Forest Green 3-piece Suit by Vitale Barberis Canonico is the perfect chance to jump on the green trend. It features classic notch lapels, shoulder padding for draping, and adjustable side tabs on the trousers for a bold ensemble.

Experts at Surmesur are seeing the popularity of classic suit types and silhouettes like this Pinstripe Herringbone 3-Piece Suit, which mixes pinstripe and herringbone patterns and boasts a classic notch lapel and waistcoats for a traditional meets modern moment.

A summer classic, linen suits are especially hot this season, thanks to their breathable and absorbent properties. Check out the Sand 3-Piece Wool Suit offering a relaxed style with a single-button jacket and precision-cut trousers. Crafted from 100% linen, this one has a comfortable and sophisticated silhouette.

