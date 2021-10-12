New Superman comes out as bisexual in upcoming comic

DC Comics’ new iteration of Superman is coming out.

On November 9, the life of Jon Kent, Earth’s newest Superman, takes a bold new flight.

The world has always linked Clark Kent/Superman to his longtime love interest Lois Lane, but in an upcoming issue of the new comic book series, the Man of Steel will enter a queer relationship.

In “Superman: Son of Kal-El Issue #5, the world’s new Superman, Jon Kent — the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will come out as bisexual after falling in love with Jay Nakamura, a male reporter.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes, and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” says Superman writer Tom Taylor. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

In the issue, DC Comics says Superman will be mentally and physically burnt out from saving the planet before his new love interest Jay takes care of him.

DC Comics made the announcement on October 11, National Coming Out Day.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” says DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling, and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”