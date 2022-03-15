Written for Daily Hive by Rui Yang Xu, Akshon Esports

Following a nearly three-year hiatus, one of the biggest Super Smash Bros tournaments in Canada is finally making its return.

The Battle of BC 4, hosted by UBC Esports and Galint Gaming, will be making its return June 10-12 to the AMS Student Nest at the UBC campus.

The fourth installment in the Battle of BC tournament series was originally slated to take place in June of 2020 before it was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many other tournaments worldwide.

On the return of Galint’s flagship event, Battle of BC tournament organizer and Galint founder Kevin Dhir expressed excitement to finally start having major-scale events once again.

“We’re excited to continue raising the bar for esports event experiences, and putting our all towards making Battle of BC not just among the best events in Canada, but in the world,” Dhir said.

The tournament will feature competition for both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee, along with other events, including a basketball side-event. Along with that, it was also confirmed that the tournament would be a gold-tier event for the Smash World Tour, an international circuit for a chance to qualify for the Smash World Tour Championship in December 2022 with a USD $250,000 prize pool.

Past tournaments have featured top players like Leonardo “MkLeo” Lopez Perez, Zain “Zain” Naghmi, and William “Leffen” Hjelte. This year should be no different as many top players are expected to travel and attend. Some top players who have been confirmed to be competing at the event include recent Smash Summit 12 champion Cody “iBDW” Schwab and the #1 player in Japan, Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto.

With the tournament’s return being long awaited, Dhir hopes to once again show off what makes the region great once again.



“Canada and the Pacific Northwest are often slept on and overshadowed by the United States, but with Battle of BC we have the opportunity to bring the spotlight to our amazing community and our beautiful city to show the world what they’ve been missing out on.”

More details on Battle of BC 4 can be found on Twitter or Smash.gg.