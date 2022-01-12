Sunwing party passengers fined for "obvious non-compliance” with COVID-19 requirements

There have been a dozen notices of non-compliance under the Quarantine Act for passengers on the now-infamous Sunwing party plane.

Speaking with Daily Hive, Eric Morrissette, the Chief of Media Relations and Communications for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), says the 12 fines were issued “on the spot to signal obvious non-compliance” with COVID-19 requirements.

Morrissette says the PHAC is also following up on several “suspected fraudulent cases” on non-respecting quarantine after returning to Canada.

Of the 12 notices issued by PHAC, three have been sent to Quebec’s Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP — Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions) for additional review.

In an email with the DPCP, Audrey Roy Cloutier, the Acting Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Communications Directorate, confirmed with Daily Hive that the fines with passengers on the December 30 flight do not cover events that occurred during the flight, which have been making headlines over the past two weeks.

Different organizations are conducting several investigations in relation to passengers defying “various laws,” says Cloutier.

The Chief Prosecutor says, “any matter brought to our attention by one of these organizations will be analyzed in accordance with our guidelines, and applicable legal action could be taken.”

Cloutier says information concerning a file only becomes public when a criminal charge is filed; therefore, more details on infractions cannot be provided.