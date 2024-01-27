NewsArchitecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

Sunset Community Centre in Vancouver set to be expanded

Jan 27 2024, 1:41 am
Concept for the Seniors Centre expansion of Sunset Community Centre. (Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects/City of Vancouver)

The long-planned project to provide Sunset Community Centre with a Seniors Centre expansion has taken a major step forward.

The City of Vancouver’s new development permit application calls for a 24,400 sq ft, single-level expansion of the community centre to the southeast of the existing building at 6810 Main Street — near the northeast corner of the intersection of Main Street and East 53rd Avenue, replacing an existing grassy area next to a surface parking lot.

There will be multipurpose dining and event rooms, activity rooms, a fitness room, a commercial kitchen, and lounge spaces, as well as outdoor spaces integrated with the wider Sunset civic precinct. A direct indoor link will be provided from the existing building.

Concept for the Seniors Centre expansion of Sunset Community Centre. (Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects/City of Vancouver)

Concept for the Seniors Centre expansion of Sunset Community Centre. (Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects/City of Vancouver)

Concept for the Seniors Centre expansion of Sunset Community Centre. (Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects/City of Vancouver)

Concept for the Seniors Centre expansion of Sunset Community Centre. (Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects/City of Vancouver)

The Seniors Centre expansion building, designed by Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects, carries a highly conventional and simple design that contrasts greatly with the 2007-built existing building’s undulating leaf-like roof forms, which was designed by Bing Thom Architects, now known as Revery Architecture.

Although this is a relatively small building expansion, this will be a considerable expansion of the 2007-built complex, which has a total building floor area of about 33,000 sq ft.

The federal government is contributing $10.5 million towards the project, while the municipal government is covering at least $3 million.

Sunset Community Centre in Vancouver. (Revery Architecture)

