Dry days ahead: Vancouver expecting a mainly sunny week

Nikitha Martins
Nov 19 2023, 8:47 pm
Blair Gordon Main/Shutterstock

Apart from one day, it’s expected to be a mainly sunny week for Vancouver.

According to The Weather Network, Tuesday may be the only day to bring showers to the region. Otherwise, it’s expected to be a week of sun and some cloudy periods.

This week, the temperature is predicted to start off at around 9°C and drop to 6°C by the weekend.

In the evening, temperatures could drop to 5°C to 2°C.

The Weather Network

There is a low probability of precipitation on Monday and Wednesday to Sunday, so it’s worth carrying an umbrella with you just in case you’re caught.

