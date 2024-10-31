Time to shine: A free laundry program has come to Vancouver and here’s what to know

Laundry is one of those everyday tasks we hardly think twice about. We toss our clothes in the wash, dry them, and move on. But for some, accessing clean laundry isn’t as simple. It’s a basic need that can affect our dignity, health, and well-being, yet not everyone can afford it.

That’s why the Sunlight® laundry detergent brand, through its Helping Canadians Shine™ program, is working with Toronto-based laundromat owner Nancy Seto to support her Free Laundry Access program.

And the good news? This incredible service has now expanded to Vancouver to help lighten the load for those in need on the West Coast too.

We spoke with Seto to learn more about what sparked her passion for this program and how others can get involved.

How it all started

After leaving the corporate world to spend more time with her four-year-old son, Seto and her husband purchased a building on St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto as an investment. What began as a business venture soon turned into a passion project, as the pair ended up opening a laundromat café — a concept inspired by a recent trip to Europe.

The inspiration for the Free Laundry Access program came in March 2021 when she noticed that some customers were skipping the drying cycle. Curious, she spoke to one regular customer and was heartbroken by what she learned.

“I learned that he was doing this to save money for essentials like milk and bread for his children,” she says. “This deeply disheartened me, and later that night, during a conversation with my husband, we came up with the idea to help more people by fundraising through family, friends, and the community to offer free laundry services.”

Improving laundry access

Seto was motivated by a simple yet powerful belief: “Everyone deserves clean laundry.” She realized that by assisting families with the financial burden of laundry, they could use those savings for other essentials, making a significant difference in their lives.

Things really amped up in 2023 when the Sunlight® laundry detergent brand stepped in, providing financial and product support to help Seto keep the Free Laundry Access program going.

Now, Henkel Corporation, the owner of Sunlight® laundry detergent brand and the Helping Canadians Shine™ program has made a $100,000 donation to help expand the Free Laundry Access program during 2024 to a total of four locations: two in Toronto, one in Hamilton and one in Vancouver (at East Van Laundry).

“Sunlight® laundry detergent has been instrumental in supporting the expansion of the Free Laundry Access initiative by providing crucial financial contributions and donating laundry detergent,” says Seto. “Their support has helped the program sustain operations and now, reach more communities in need.”

The expansion is doing more than just washing clothes, it’s also fostering community engagement and helping those in need maintain their dignity, physical health and hygiene, and mental well-being.

“By leveraging their established presence, [the] Sunlight® laundry detergent brand has helped enhance the initiative’s reach and impact, reinforcing the belief that everyone deserves access to clean laundry,” Seto shared.

A clean start

With the help of the Sunlight® laundry detergent, Seto hopes to grow awareness of the importance of the need for clean laundry for everyone.

“Laundry impacts everyone’s life but it’s just one of those things people with access to washers and dryers take for granted and don’t really think about. Clean clothes are a basic need that impacts us physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially,” Seto says.

Want to help to make a difference? There are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you want to donate to the cause or simply spread the word, you can help ensure that no one is left to struggle with the basic necessity of clean clothes.

For more information on Free Laundry Access events and who can qualify for the program or to make a donation, visit the Free Laundry Access website. And, to learn more about how the Sunlight® laundry detergent brand is helping brighten up Canada, you can visit the program’s website.

Free Laundry Initiative Vancouver

Where: East Van Laundry, 183 East 16th Avenue