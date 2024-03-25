They say opposites attract, but is that the same when it comes to cooking? Well, Sunkist Growers has taken it upon themselves to prove this statement true with their brand-new game show, Sunkist Matchmakers.

Bringing together their California-grown citrus with a mystery ingredient, Sunkist has challenged some of Canada’s most beloved influencers to create a standout recipe or crafty centrepiece in under 40 minutes using Sunkist Navel oranges, Cara Cara oranges, and lemons.

And since unlikely matches are the name of the game for the Sunkist Matchmakers series, I got to try out a new cocktail that incorporates an interesting mystery ingredient. Let’s see how it goes!

Sunkist Navel Orange Date Night Cocktail

Harnessing the delight of Sunkist Navel oranges, Sunkist Matchmakers challenged DIY creator Esther Lee to use Sunkist Navel oranges and almond oil for a seriously delicious date night cocktail.

This Matchmakers recipe surprised me with the perfect pairing of Sunkist Navel oranges and the smoothness of almonds, its mystery flavour!

Using a few simple ingredients of gin, almond syrup, triple sec, and juice from a fresh Sunkist Navel orange, you’re steps away from a smashing drink.

Just shake these staples with ice, strain the mixture into a chilled glass, top with a tiny drop of almond oil or extract, and garnish with a Sunkist Navel orange twist. Bottoms up!

It’s a match made in heaven, where the brightness of the Sunkist Navel orange juice is met with the notes of sweet nuttiness from the almond and highlighted by the triple sec flavour. Better yet, it took less than three minutes to whip up.

You can go one step further to make this drink extra memorable for your date by picking different kinds of ice cube shapes like spheres, crescents, or even half cubes!

Your delicious source of vitamins and minerals

Loaded with the good stuff (we’re talking fibre and folate) Sunkist Navel oranges are an excellent source of Vitamin C — an antioxidant that supports your immune system and promotes the production of collagen. This essential vitamin promotes wound healing and strengthens your skin’s elasticity.

Sunkist Navel oranges are the classic orange you’ve always loved — easy to peel, seedless, surprisingly juicy, and sweet as can be — they also offer 90% of your recommended daily Vitamin C.

