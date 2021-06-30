8 summery things you can do this long weekend

Easily, one of the best parts of summer is the fact that there’s roughly one long weekend a month — which means we get to spend a little less time on zoom calls and a little more time enjoying the outdoors.

Now, the only dilemma you might be faced with is how to best spend all that time off. Well, to that we say: you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you’re hanging at home or heading out of town, these super summery activities will help you make the most of the warmest (and most fleeting) season.

Try a new bevvy

We're always up for trying new things, especially when those new things involve a boozy ready-to-drink beverage made from sustainably sourced tea, natural flavours, and triple-distilled vodka. Refreshingly simple, Freed Earth's roster of hard teas strike the right balance of sweetness (but with a fraction of the sugar and calories).

Tasty flavours include Black Tea with Lemon, Green Tea with Honey, and White Tea with Raspberry — the perfect companion for after a hike in the woods or a paddle across the lake.

Do an outdoor workout

This year, our homes have often had to double as fitness studios. So, if you’re tired of shifting your living room furniture to lay down your yoga mat, just grab your gear and head to the park. In addition to being super liberating, there’s nothing quite like being surrounded by tall trees and a gentle breeze as you get sweaty or try to find your zen.

Dine al fresco

Convert your backyard or balcony into your own private patio replete with twinkly lights, candles, your favourite tunes, and a delicious homecooked meal. Consider what food is in season right now — like berries, tomatoes, and fish — and curate a recipe that will allow you to soak up nature’s bounty.

Spend the day on the water

Rent a kayak (or use the one you won from the contest above), canoe, or full-on boat and spend the long weekend enjoying the gentle sway of the water. Paying a visit to your local swimming pool for a quick dip or drifting down a lazy river works just as well. Throw some floaties in there, too, while you’re at it.

Forage for food

You might not have a garden, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find tons of local herbs and seasonal berries. Take advantage of Canada’s short, but intense, growing season by heading into the bush to do some foraging.

Before you head out, download a local foraging map of your area to see what’s around. Better yet, create a recipe based on what you find and (literally) enjoy the fruits of your labours.

Go stargazing

There’s nothing more majestic than looking up at the twinkling cosmos. Whether you’re in the big city or in cottage country this long weekend, download a stargazing app, head down to the dock — or to a local park or beach — and keep an eye out for shooting stars.

Camp out at home

Do you have camping gear lying around somewhere collecting dust? Make use of your own backyard to camp out or, better yet, simulate the camping experience by pitching a tent in your living room.

If you can’t light a fire, you can just make some s’mores in the oven. We also won’t judge if you decide to crawl into your bed at the end of the night.

Discover a local patio

Now that things have started to open up again, there’s a sea of new places to try and old haunts to return to. Head to a patio (or two) over the long weekend to show some local love, do some people-watching, and indulge in food that’s — let’s be honest — way better than anything you could ever make at home.

