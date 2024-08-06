Summer McIntosh has been making waves for Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics, quickly becoming the nation’s standout star.

In her second Olympic showing, the 17-year-old phenom has dazzled, winning three gold medals and one silver — the biggest collection of hardware ever won by a Canadian Olympian at a single Summer Games.

Amid the excitement and anticipation for Canada’s future in the pool, McIntosh took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on her Paris experience and express her gratitude to all her supporters.

“Oh Canada!!! Thank you for cheering us all on, every race I felt the love and support start to finish,” she wrote in the caption of a carousel of photos from the Games. “Extremely proud of what the Canadian swim team accomplished last week! Fourth on the medal table and the future is bright!”

The Toronto native also included a few shoutouts for the people and organizations that helped her achieve glory at the Olympics.

“Thank you Paris for hosting a spectacular Olympic games, I am leaving with so many memories to cherish for a lifetime,” she added. “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coach Brent, sponsors, agent, CBC, and Swimming Canada. Until next time.”

While the post went up just a few hours ago, people from around the international swimming community have rushed to the comments section to drop messages of encouragement for the athlete.

“Killed it!!” noted Filipino-Canadian swimmer Kayla Sanchez.

“You are amazing, Summer!!!” fellow 17-year-old Olympian Claire Weinstein added.

“Let’s go, roomie,” McIntosh’s Olympic Village bunkmate Ella Jansen wrote.

“Amazing meet,” American competitor Torri Huske wrote, congratulating her opponent.

Former Olympic swimmer and namesake Summer Sanders also made sure to drop a “congratulations!” of her own.

Finally, one of McIntosh’s most notable shoutouts came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who not only congratulated her in multiple social media posts, but also called her on the phone.

A star on the rise. Summer McIntosh takes home the Gold in the 400m IM final — her second time on the podium already. Wow. #Paris2024🇨🇦🥇

pic.twitter.com/RMtt3dgHjO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 29, 2024

So what’s next for the swimming sensation? With the weight of the world — and plenty of medals — on her shoulders, McIntosh will soon return to Canada and celebrate her 18th birthday later this month.

However, the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles are already on her mind.

“I always want more,” McIntosh said at a Canada Olympic House news conference on Monday. “What keeps me in the sport is the job’s not finished. I have so much left I want to accomplish. I’m only 17.”