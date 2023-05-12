7 hot summer jobs that are in high demand in Vancouver and pay well

If you’re looking for a new gig where you can have fun and earn lots of cash over the summer, you’re in the right place. We’re sharing which jobs in Vancouver are in high demand and that tend to pay well.

Now’s the perfect time to start exploring your options, so take a look at these seven different roles. Each role is linked to the Indeed.ca page that lists all job postings.

Starting wages for bartenders largely depend on experience, but even if you’re making just over minimum wage, you can make a lot more in tips.

It pays very well to be a lifeguard in Vancouver. Some starting positions through the City of Vancouver start at more than $30 an hour. You do need to be a strong swimmer, acquire lifeguard certification, and a CPR certificate.

Getting paid to have fun with kids is a great summer gig. It’s a lot of responsibility, of course, but it’s rewarding in every way. Pay ranges from $18 per hour to $23 per hour, and it looks great on a resume.

Landscaping gigs are in high demand. It is hard work, especially outside in the sun, but it’s also a great way to work up a sweat and fill up your bank account.

Per Indeed job listings, landscaping positions pay anywhere from $20 to $30 per hour. It’s a great seasonal role with plenty of full-time positions available right now.

If you love Vancouver, meeting new people, and being extra chatty, then getting a gig as a tour guide could be a ton of fun. Many tour guide positions are more about your personality than experience, so if you are a people person, you should find a tour guide gig this summer. These gigs aren’t necessarily full-time, many are hyper-seasonal and part-time, but some of the gigs can pay up to $50 so you could even fit it in between studies or another job.

The PNE needs to hire more than 1,000 folks to help make the fair happen this year and you could be a part of the magic. Your salary depends on what department you end up working in, but take a look at all the open roles to see if there’s a good fit for you.

The PNE is hiring in a variety of departments for the annual fair, including box office attendants, games and rides operators, guest experience, and more.

A good summer job if you prefer to stay mostly indoors, this gig is great because you’ll get really good at painting houses, a transferable skill you’ll use for the rest of your life. You can earn between $18 and $25 per hour depending on experience.

With files from Daily Hive Staff