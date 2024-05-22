Need a summer job? These day camps across Metro Vancouver are hiring

Metro Vancouver is eagerly preparing for a vibrant summer, with the opening of day camps just around the corner. As the city anticipates warm, sunny days ahead, camp organizers are on the lookout for enthusiastic and dedicated staff to join their teams. This is a prime opportunity for job seekers who are passionate about working with children and creating memorable summer experiences.

From camp counsellors to activity coordinators, a variety of positions are available, offering valuable experience in leadership, education, and recreation. With competitive pay and the opportunity to work in the beautiful outdoor settings of Vancouver, these positions are perfect for those looking to combine work with the joy of summer activities. Submit your applications soon if you’re looking to embark on a rewarding seasonal job adventure.

Be mindful that most day camp positions require some form of child or youth care experience.

The YMCA offers a diverse range of job opportunities, including positions such as group leaders, overnight camp counsellors, activity leaders, and outdoor education specialists for youth programs across Metro Vancouver.

Whether you’re seeking a fulfilling role in youth development or you’re looking to spend your summer outdoors, the YMCA should have something.

Be sure to apply quickly, as deadlines are fast approaching.

Community centres are a great place to look when searching for day camp opportunities. Douglas Park Community Centre is hiring for their summer day camp season starting June 17, 2024. They are offering both supervising summer day camp leader and assistant day camp leader, depending on your experience level, with an entry salary of $21.50.

The position requires individuals to deliver a daily summer day camp program for school-aged children. Responsibilities include organizing and leading field trips, camp activities, arts and crafts, and group games.

Be sure to have a valid First Aid certificate and an ECE or ECEA before applying.

Are you passionate about teaching but also having fun? Explore the WonderWorks Learning Club, where you can blend your creative teaching style with a unique summer experience.

This role requires an education or film production background.

Calling all bikers! Pedalheads Bike Camps is looking to add to its team this summer with leaders who will run its bike/trail children’s camps.

If you’re an experienced biker passionate about teaching the youth, this position would make for a great summer.

Work dates vary based on locations but range from July to the end of August.

Who said engineering couldn’t be fun?

Engineering for Kids Vancouver is looking to hire STEM camp leaders who are passionate about working with children and inspiring students to learn.

If you’re comfortable using electronics and computer software and have some experience with STEM materials, such as robotics, coding, 3D printing, and game making (Minecraft, Roblox, etc.), this might be the perfect option for you.

If you’re an aspiring filmmaker with knowledge to share, this position might be perfect for you.

The Musart Cultural Society and Deep Cove Music & Arts Centre, located in North Vancouver, are hiring two camp leaders this summer to run their filmmaking/acting camp courses. The successful candidate for the first position would mainly act as a director, cameraman, editor, and co-writer. The second available position is for anyone with experience in acting and training young actors.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to inspire and mentor the next generation of filmmakers and performers.