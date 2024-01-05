Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors are true triple threats — pro basketball players, culinary aficionados, and, believe it or not, novice bowlers!

They’re teaming up with Subway Canada to combine these passions into some exciting new menu items. To celebrate, Subway is on the hunt for Canada’s most “Ballin’ Bowler,” who will win a trip to Toronto for two to experience an action-packed Raptors game!*

Subway Canada is introducing two new menu items — the Jerk-Spiced Chicken Rice Bowl and the Jerk-Spiced Steak Rice Bowl. Both bowls were dreamt up with the help of Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher.

Scottie’s Jerk-Spiced Chicken Rice Bowl features some of his favourite foods, such as banana peppers and rotisserie-style chicken; meanwhile, Chris took inspiration for the Jerk-Spice Steak Rice Bowl from his favourite flavour pairing of steak and cheese.

Both dishes are slam dunks, topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, crispy onions, and a delicious hit of jerk aioli.

Subway Canada is saying “Yesway” to Bowlway with Scottie and Chris. They may be known for ballin’ on the court, but they’re also heating up the bowling alley. In fact, Scottie is the three-time reigning champion of the Barnes family bowling competition.

Enter Subway Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler contest

Now here’s where you come in. Subway Canada is hosting a nationwide search for Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler to celebrate these exciting new bowls.

Until January 17, Canadians can showcase their inner ballin’ bowler by sharing pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #BowlwayBaller and tagging @subwaycanada or @subwayquebec.

Show Subway your bowling persona however you like, whether it be an action shot, a whacky bowling outfit, or something else.

If you’re selected as Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler, you’ll win a round-trip to Toronto for two, two nights of hotel accommodation, and two lower bowl tickets to the Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena. To make the deal even sweeter, Subway will also throw in a $1,000 pre-paid gift card and a $1,300 Subway gift card.*

Think you have what it takes to be Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler? Enter on Instagram or via email.

Don’t forget to say ‘Yesway!’ to new experiences, flavours, and epic prizes, with Subway Canada.