Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors are true triple threats — pro basketball players, culinary aficionados, and, believe it or not, novice bowlers!
They’re teaming up with Subway Canada to combine these passions into some exciting new menu items. To celebrate, Subway is on the hunt for Canada’s most “Ballin’ Bowler,” who will win a trip to Toronto for two to experience an action-packed Raptors game!*
Subway Canada is introducing two new menu items — the Jerk-Spiced Chicken Rice Bowl and the Jerk-Spiced Steak Rice Bowl. Both bowls were dreamt up with the help of Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher.
Scottie’s Jerk-Spiced Chicken Rice Bowl features some of his favourite foods, such as banana peppers and rotisserie-style chicken; meanwhile, Chris took inspiration for the Jerk-Spice Steak Rice Bowl from his favourite flavour pairing of steak and cheese.
Both dishes are slam dunks, topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, crispy onions, and a delicious hit of jerk aioli.
Subway Canada is saying “Yesway” to Bowlway with Scottie and Chris. They may be known for ballin’ on the court, but they’re also heating up the bowling alley. In fact, Scottie is the three-time reigning champion of the Barnes family bowling competition.
Enter Subway Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler contest
Now here’s where you come in. Subway Canada is hosting a nationwide search for Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler to celebrate these exciting new bowls.
Until January 17, Canadians can showcase their inner ballin’ bowler by sharing pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #BowlwayBaller and tagging @subwaycanada or @subwayquebec.
Show Subway your bowling persona however you like, whether it be an action shot, a whacky bowling outfit, or something else.
If you’re selected as Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler, you’ll win a round-trip to Toronto for two, two nights of hotel accommodation, and two lower bowl tickets to the Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena. To make the deal even sweeter, Subway will also throw in a $1,000 pre-paid gift card and a $1,300 Subway gift card.*
Think you have what it takes to be Canada’s Most Ballin’ Bowler? Enter on Instagram or via email.
Don’t forget to say ‘Yesway!’ to new experiences, flavours, and epic prizes, with Subway Canada.
* *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the
age of majority in their province or territory of residence at the time of entry. Starts at 12:01 am EST on Jan 4, 2024 and ends on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. EST. To enter, eligible entrants must: (i) follow @SubwayCanada or @SubwayQuebec on Instagram, (ii) post a photo or video of themselves “bowling” on their Instagram feed with the hashtag #BowlwayBaller, and (iii) tag @SubwayCanada or @SubwayQuebec in their Post. Free e-mail entry method also available. 3 Prizes, each: round-trip transportation to Toronto for two, 2 nights hotel accommodation for two, 2 lower bowl tickets to the Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena on Jan 26, 2024, $1,000 CAD pre-paid gift card, and $1,300 CAD Subway Gift Card (ARV: $3,400). Prizes randomly drawn on Jan 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST in Toronto. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Max 1 entry per person. Must correctly answer mathematical skill-testing question to win. For complete details, see Official Rules available at: https://www.subway.com/en-ca/legal/terms-of-use. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Canadian Advertising Trust.
