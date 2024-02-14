Subway Canada is helping you get a date in your city for Valentine’s Day

Have you ever wanted to know what your dating style is? Are you a timeless lover, a risk-taking sweetheart, or maybe a smooth-talking suitor? What if we told you that your Subway Canada order directly correlates to your dating style — would you believe us?

We know that dating in the time of apps, soft-launching and love bombing isn’t easy, so why not remove the pressure and break bread? With inspo from its latest “Meat Cute” experiment launching on Valentine’s Day, Subway Canada is the perfect place to share some love over a Footlong.

Lucky for us Subway Canada lovers, we’ve matched some delicious Subway Series sandwiches to some popular dating approaches. To make things just a touch more romantic this Valentine’s Day, Subway is partnering with relationship expert Dr. Kimberly Moffit, to help inspire Canadians to have a “Meat Cute” of their own.

So get ready to make connections, learn more about your love type, and snack on some delicious Subway Canada sandwiches.

Spur of the moment dates

If your go-to order is the Green Goddess from the Subway Series menu, then there’s a good chance you approach dating in a classic, yet dynamic way.

Just like the Green Goddess — a better-for-you veggie sub topped with smashed avocado drizzled in House Sandwich Sauce finished with Subway Green Goddess dressing — you’re not afraid to venture into dating with your own flare.

As for your future love, why not ask your cute co-worker crush to go and grab something to eat with you? A classic lunch date with a spur-of-the-moment approach shows you’re exhilarating and fun, but in a casual and friendly fashion, suggests Moffit.

No pressure hangouts

Big, bold flavour is the name of the game with the Subway Series Stampede Brisket sandwich, and if it’s your go-to order, you are equally adventurous.

Pull-apart brisket, finished with Canadian cheddar cheese, new crispy onions, and drizzled with Smoky Honey Mustard and Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce — this sandwich screams confidence just like you. Whether you’re charming the cuties with your one-liners or unapologetically putting your true self out there, your dating style is courageous.

For some advice, Moffit suggests showing off your fearless vibe by planning a no-fuss date — perhaps a footlong sandwich in the park? Take the pressure off and keep it light-hearted; your date will appreciate your boldness and focus on the flying sparks.

Casual group dates

Piled high with Subway’s beloved meatballs and pepperoni, tucked in with a blanket of mozzarella and parmesan cheese, and dripping in classic tomato sauce, Subway’s Meatballer shows you’ve got what it takes.

And just like the Meatballer, you’re no stranger to some tried and true methods — the

cheesy pickup lines, a fake yawn into an arm around the shoulder, or some corny banter — proving you’ve got the sauce.

When it comes to your love life, Moffit suggests planning a group date — like a casual soccer game with friends or a morning run on the weekend with a stop for some sandwiches. Group hangouts are a classic vibe and open up the opportunity to form connections, including friendships, in an easygoing setting.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Subway

No matter your dating style or Subway Series sandwich preference, this Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to be yourself, explore different dating approaches, and maybe even treat yourself to a yummy Subway Series order.

Visit your local Subway restaurant to try out the new menu and get ready to fall in love.