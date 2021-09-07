Subway Canada launches new crispy chicken sandwich to its menu

Subway Canada has officially launched its brand new Crispy Chicken Sandwich for chicken lovers to enjoy.

Step aside Oven-roasted Chicken breast, Subway’s newest menu item is here, and it’s crunchy.

Canadians can choose to eat their Crispy Chicken as a Sidekick, placed on a soft potato bun or a classic sub.

Six-inch or footlong, that’s up for you and your stomach to decide.

But act quick! It’s available for a limited time at participating restaurants.