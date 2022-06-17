Port Moody is a popular destination for home seekers who are attracted to its proximity to nature, love of art, and the community feel that’s evident in this vibrant seaside city.

With the city’s population set to grow by 11% of its 2016 tally by 2024, Mosaic’s new development, Moody Yards, is already attracting lots of interest from would-be homeowners having already sold out the first building and having only a handful of homes available in the second.

And we can see why. These bright and spacious homes are just steps from Rocky Point Park, where you can relax and take in the scenic waterfront views, or let your four-legged friends out for a sprint in the fenced dog run.

Moody Yards is designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Michael Green Architecture (MGA), whose buildings contribute to communities through excellence in design and innovation. The firm is responsible for acclaimed structures like a landmark community centre in Sweden and Google’s first mass timber headquarters in California. These beautiful and thoughtfully designed, two-bedroom plus den homes in Port Moody are selling now, with a slated move-in date of late 2025.

Each home includes its own private patio or deck and the development has shared work and social spaces to foster a sense of community among residents — a concept we love after two years of isolation.

Situated on Murray Street, Moody Yards — developed by Mosaic Homes — contains 160 homes, in addition to 55 rental homes, and 14 commercial spaces providing over 29,000 sq ft for future cafés, shops, and services. The development is designed to play a significant role in the evolution of Murray Street into an urban high street.

This new development puts you steps away from a great selection of restaurants, the popular Brewers Row, and both walking and biking trails. Moody Centre SkyTrain Station is also within walking distance — allowing for a seamless connection to the rest of the Lower Mainland.

Appealing to the remote worker, Moody Yards boasts a private space for those days when you need to get away from your desk but are not quite ready for the commute to the office. With tall ceilings and large windows to let in the natural light, the co-work studio has stunning furnishings and finishes that create a great space where ideas come to life.

Moody Yards draws inspiration from Port Moody’s industrial heritage so homes have smart layouts, high ceilings, oversized windows, and ample built-in storage.

The interior design follows a classic style with hints of an industrial feel, featuring warm tones blended with a modern colour palette of Oyster Grey or Rich Navy, further complemented by matte black fixtures.

A 36,000 sq ft backyard space features communal harvest tables, a play area, an outdoor fitness zone, and a shared veggie garden. Picture yourself here enjoying a glass of wine with your neighbours, curling up with a book, firing up the BBQ, or doing your morning workout.

“We couldn’t be more excited to again be contributing to the growth of Port Moody,” said Geoff Duyker, senior vice president of marketing at Mosaic Homes, in a press release. “Creating a cohesive community has long been at the heart of our company’s vision for Moody Yards.”

“Positioning Moody Yards at the heart of a bustling community and across the street from a waterfront park provided us with the base inspiration for this project, everything else flowed seamlessly thereafter,” said Michael Green, founder and principal of MGA in a press release. “This truly marks the next evolution of Port Moody. We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

The final homes at Moody Yards are now selling. For more information on this exciting new development, register your interest on the Moody Yards website. To see your potential new home in person, visit the Moody Yards Home Store located at 3015 Murray Street on Brewers Row — open daily from 12 pm to 6 pm.