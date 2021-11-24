This stunning Burnaby development sold 250 homes in 30 days

The past 19 months have provided many with the space and flexibility to change up their surroundings. Disenchanted with the oftentimes cramped, expensive rentals that populate the downtown core, locals have broadened their sights beyond Vancouver and taken the plunge into the real estate market in adjacent cities and neighbourhoods.

For over a decade, Burnaby-founded and based developer Beedie Living has been building homes and communities with the highest standard of quality.

Most recently, this has involved the launch of a 45-storey tower — coined SLATE — in Burnaby’s burgeoning Brentwood area. Comprised of one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos and concrete townhomes, SLATE will combine the ease of a central location with purpose-built design and modern amenities.

The rapidly transforming neighbourhood of Brentwood is redefining what it means to call Burnaby’s city-centre home thanks to its ever-growing crop of restaurants, shops, and urban amenities.

The blossoming new development will be centrally located and given SLATE’s unique position as a standalone tower, residents can also count on the serenity of being tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

Located at the intersection of Lougheed and Springer, being at home at SLATE means easy access to world-class shopping, a bouquet of dining options, and nature-inspired recreation.

Getting around, too, involves an effortless four-minute walk to the SkyTrain, through which residents can navigate the Lower Mainland with ease.

On the exterior, the already iconic tower — designed by DYS Architecture and Rafii Architects Inc. — is given a timeless air by its sleek metal panels, dramatic white frames, and cascading summit. Up above, the building is adorned with elegant sky gardens that add a touch of greenery to its urban surroundings.

Entering the thoughtfully designed homes, Beedie Living’s dedication to simplicity and intention becomes evident. Designed for functionality and to adapt seamlessly with its residents’ unique lifestyles, each home is punctuated with sleek elements that are intended to make life smooth and convenient.

Designed by the award-winning BYU Design and available in two curated colour palettes, the homes are fitted with premium features, including air conditioning, an air filtration system, and a WiFi-enabled touchscreen thermostat for personalized comfort.

The 9 ft ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows give the space an open and airy feeling with an abundance of natural light. The acoustically treated windows also show that the homes are built for peace and quiet.

In the kitchen, a collection of high-performance Fisher & Paykel and Bosch appliances, like the integrated refrigerator, four- or five-burner gas cooktop, electric wall oven, and dishwasher, elevate the cooking space. As do the refined patterned quartz countertops, which flow into a matching backsplash and waterfall edges.

From floor to ceiling, the bathrooms are embellished with large-format porcelain tiles. The minimalist aesthetic is complete with two-tone, flat-panel, soft-close cabinetry. Ensuites are equipped with ceiling-mount rain shower heads in large showers or luxurious soaker bathtubs.

Outside, the spacious balconies give way to breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. To facilitate the extension of living space to the outdoors, all balconies feature lighting, electrical outlets, and select homes are fitted with lush landscaping that heightens the sense of outdoor oasis.

Beyond the individual homes, SLATE yields an impressive collection of amenities that are designed for harmony and balance. Immediately upon entry, residents are greeted by a welcoming fireplace and lounge area, as well as a friendly and helpful concierge.

All of the building’s common areas are WiFi-enabled, as are the parking stalls electric vehicle-ready. Those who prefer to get around on two wheels will find a bike wash, a repair station, and a trailer storage area.

The on-site Health Club features a contemporary fitness centre complete with a reception area, water stations, and lockers — creating the atmosphere of a private club. Within the fitness space, residents will find top-of-the-line equipment, individual fitness pods, a serene studio space for yoga or tai chi (which looks out onto a beautiful zen garden), as well as an outdoor area for stretching and free weights during warmer weather days.

Aside from getting your sweat on, SLATE also features plenty of amenity space for being social. The sophisticated lounge, for instance, spans indoor and outdoor with a range of comfy seating, fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen with full-sized appliances, a long table for hosting dinner parties, a big screen TV for sporting events, and a pool table.

The expansive outdoor amenities also boast two barbecues and wet bars, a sun lounge, and harvest tables perfect for al fresco dining.

Residents can even get work done outdoors, thanks to the patio that encompasses the co-working and business centre amenities.

