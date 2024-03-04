Someone else's stuff in storage locker prompts BC renter to sue for $5,000

A BC tenant took their property management company to small claims court after staff allegedly failed to remove someone else’s belongings from the renter’s assigned storage locker.

The tenant sued Pacific Quorum Properties Inc. for $5,000 as compensation for storing their belongings elsewhere, in addition to moving costs, stress, and anxiety, according to a Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) decision posted online this week.

The property management company, on the other hand, said it took “reasonable steps” to track down the owner of the items but could not. It argued the property owner should have addressed the issue, rather than the management company.

The CRT couldn’t properly provide a decision, though, because neither party paid the $50 decision fee despite multiple attempts to reach the tenant. In the end, the tribunal dismissed the claim because the administrative process wasn’t followed properly.

