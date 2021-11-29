Celebrity microblading studio from Langley opens in Hollywood

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s go-to brow studio in Langley has opened doors south of the border.

The Lower Mainland’s Studio Sashiko is now offering their microblading, brow lamination, and cosmetic tattoo services in Los Angeles.

The company, which is owned by wife-husband duo Shaughnessy and Kyle Otsuji, will be operating out of the Arts District in the city’s trendy downtown core.

Shaughnessy, who is the mastermind behind Kaitlyn’s iconic brows, has worked in the tattoo industry since 2007. The Emily Carr University of Art + Design grad opened Studio Sashiko in 2015, drawing inspiration from Japanese craft.

The influence is evident in the studio’s gorgeous second location, which weaves Japanese design into the contemporary space. With a neutral palette, the spot is also reminiscent of an art studio or design atelier.

Shaughnessy is a trailblazer when it comes to the microblading trend, known for her unique ability to create realistic, natural-looking brows with her cosmetic tattoo skillset.

The BC native is also renowned for her work in creating natural eyebrow tattoos for those that have suffered hair loss as a result of cancer treatments or conditions like alopecia.

The Instagram-beloved fluffy-brow movement can also be credited to Shaughnessy, thanks to a treatment dubbed brow lamination. The process includes applying a perm-like solution to the eyebrow hairs to force the hair upwards as if you’ve applied a gel to keep them in place.

Beyond the brow realm, Shaughnessy has also cultivated a following thanks to her renowned work in the restorative tattoo space, which includes working with post-mastectomy patients on redrawing the areola region.

Shaughnessy, who also owns Langley’s PINKAVO vegan cafe, has been featured in publications like Harper’s Bazaar, the Breaking Beauty podcast, Allure, and more.

The company has been teasing their new LA location via Instagram over the last few days, showing off bright and airy space.

For those in the Vancouver area, Studio Sashiko is located at 20538 Fraser Hwy in Langley.