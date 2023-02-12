Nasty, strong winds expected to hit Metro Vancouver Monday

Hold on tight to your belongings because it’s expected to be a windy day tomorrow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement as damaging winds of up to 90 km/hour are expected in western Metro Vancouver regions near the water.

“The combination of strong pressure gradient and an unstable airmass will bring a strong wind event to the B.C. south coast from Monday afternoon to Monday evening,” ECCC explained. “Peak winds are expected Monday late afternoon to the evening hours. Winds will ease on Monday night.”

There is the potential hazard of damage to buildings like roof shingles and windows.

ECCC also warns that these high winds may cause power outages and fallen tree branches.

Meanwhile, near the Strait of Georgia, winds are expected to gust up to 70 km/hour and 90 km/h near Juan de Fuca Strait.

The special weather statement is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.