SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Marcus Stroman says he's cheering for Blue Jays if they make the playoffs

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Aug 30 2022, 6:43 pm
Marcus Stroman says he's cheering for Blue Jays if they make the playoffs
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.