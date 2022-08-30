Marcus Stroman says he's cheering for Blue Jays if they make the playoffs
When Marcus Stroman takes the mound tonight at the Rogers Centre, he’ll be doing it in a different uniform than he’s used to wearing in Toronto.
Stroman’s Chicago Cubs are visiting the Jays for a three-game set, with Toronto taking last night’s opening game 5-4 in extra innings by the way of a Danny Jansen walkoff hit.
Stroman had a 47-45 record with an ERA of 3.76 and 635 strikeouts in 135 appearances for the Blue Jays in his career. He was originally drafted by the Jays in 2012 and stayed with the organization until a trade to the New York Mets in 2019.
“I feel like I’m part Canadian in my blood at this point,” Stroman told reporters on Monday. “I just think the overall vibe of the city and country — it’s hard to match if the entire country is rooting for you coast to coast.”
Stroman shouted out off-season trips to various provinces across the country as part of the Jays’ Winter Tour, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, and Labrador.
And despite being traded away from the Jays, Stroman’s still rooting for his former club.
“I’m hoping the Blue Jays figure it out and slide in the playoffs and do some really special things going forward. If there’s one team I’m rooting for in the playoffs it’s Toronto,” he said.
“CANADA! I love you all,” Stroman tweeted yesterday prior to the game. “Toronto will forever hold a special place in my heart. The culture, the people, and the city are second to none. Thank you for always showing love and riding with me. Beyond thankful and grateful for my time here. Will forever come back and visit!”
