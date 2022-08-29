SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Marcus Stroman is feeling the love from Blue Jays fans in return to Toronto

Back in Toronto for the first time since the Blue Jays traded him in 2019, Marcus Stroman is feeling sentimental in his return to Canada.

The former Blue Jays pitcher is at Rogers Centre tonight and will pitch for the Chicago Cubs in Toronto tomorrow night.

“CANADA! I love you all,” Stroman tweeted earlier today. “Toronto will forever hold a special place in my heart. The culture, the people, and the city are second to none. Thank you for always showing love and riding with me. Beyond thankful and grateful for my time here. Will forever come back and visit!”

Stroman was traded to the New York Mets in 2019 for a pair of pitching prospects. He signed a three-year, $71 million contract in December to join the Cubs. The 31-year-old has a 3-6 record this season, with a 4.10 ERA, 84 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.22.

While Stroman now calls Chicago home, it appears his heart is still in Toronto, at least to some extent.

He may even be cheering the Jays on during the postseason.

