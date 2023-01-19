This street food festival is showcasing the best food trucks in Vancouver

Celebrating over a decade, Vancouver’s original street food festival, Street Food City, presented by Dine Out Vancouver, is coming back next week.

Starting Saturday, January 21, and running until Sunday, January 29, the festival will be taking place in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square — outside of the Vancouver Art Gallery. With extended hours on weekends, you’ll be able to sample from a collection of Vancouver’s diverse street food vendors all in one convenient location.

Since its beginnings in 2012, Street Food City has gone through a huge transformation. Now featuring a variety of cuisines, tented picnic tables, and music, this festival is the perfect outdoor picnic to enjoy all the great food this city has to offer.

Some of the food trucks featured in the festival include Cazba, El Cartel, Green Coast Coffee, Indish, Shameless Buns, Super Thai, and Via Tevere Pizzeria. Regardless of your tastes, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

There’ll also be a display of lanterns from The Lantern City, making this eating experience a full vibe. Presented by LunarFest, the lantern installation will be celebrating the Year of the Rabbit through arts and culture, featuring artists from Vancouver’s diverse communities.

The festival is free to enter with no registration, just show up and enjoy some delicious eats. To learn more about the festival, you can visit Street Food City’s website.

When: Saturday, January 21 to Sunday, January 29

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Vancouver Art Gallery — 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC

Time:

Saturday, January 21: 11 am to 9 pm

Sunday, January 22: 11 am to 7 pm

Monday, January 23 to Friday, January 27: 11 am to 2 pm

Saturday, January 28: 11 am to 8 pm

Sunday, January 29: 11 am to 7 pm

Tickets: This food festival is free to enter, no registration is required.