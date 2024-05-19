“How does one lose a goldfish?” a BC resident asks after a local animal resource centre said three stray fish were found in a park.

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre shared photos of the goldfish after they were found at Newton Athletic Park.

Since the centre shared photos of the lost pets, hundreds of Facebook users commented expressing their confusion and poked fun at the “run away” fish.

Daily Hive reached out to the centre for more information, but it was not able to comment by the deadline.

So, while many people have their theories about why the fish were lost, we will have to wait for more information. However, based on responses the centre has made to Facebook users expressing their confusion, it seems it also has questions for the owner.

This article will be updated if Daily Hive receives a response from the animal rescue centre.

Some people have also asked if the fish could be adopted.

However, in the Facebook post, the centre emphasizes that “stray animals are not available for adoption until the end of a stray hold and after they have been assessed both medically and behaviourally.”

The post was made to help reunite a stray pet with its guardians.