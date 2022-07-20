Sinkhole closes a portion of Strathcona Park in Vancouver

Early this week, the Vancouver Park Board closed a part of Strathcona Park as a precaution due to a small sinkhole.
This includes the closure of the park’s tennis courts, with the sinkhole caused by aging infrastructure, specifically a storm drain pipe under the park.
A temporary fix has been made since a decision was made to perform a partial closure of the area, but Park Board staff are looking for a more permanent solution.
Strathcona Park reopened in Fall 2021 following the end of a prolonged homeless encampment, which necessitated major repairs to the space.
The nearest tennis courts can be found at Andy Livingstone Park.
— Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) July 18, 2022