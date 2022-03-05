Don’t freak out if you see Stoli vodka on the shelves in the BCL; they’re not Russian.

And actually, they have stood against Russian oppression for years.

The brand reassured fans they stand with Ukraine after people around the world started calling for a boycott on Russian vodka. Online, people questioned the loyalties of brands like Stoli, sometimes incorrectly deeming them Russian-made.

Pay Attention Boys and Girls:

If you drink any russian vodka. Stoli, Smirnoff, russia standard.

SWITCH to Ukranian Vokda!!

It is AMAZING!

Black Sea, Nemiroff, Khortysta, rada, etc!.

We MUST hit Putin’s Pals in the WALLET! They WILL ‘take care’ of him for losing them billions — Dennis Buchholz (@Denis_Buchholz) February 26, 2022

BC made the call to ban the import of all Russian liquor and demanded storeowners take all Russian products off their shelves.

The same week, Stoli posted their statement.

It explains that the company has a “long history of fighting oppression from the Russian regime.” In fact, its owner — Yuri Shefler — was exiled from the country nearly two decades ago.

Dear ppl boycotting Stoli Vodka as a stand against Russia –

Stoli is made in Latvia by a company owned by a man who lives in the UK.

So remind me again why you are boycotting it? — Rachael A (@HattieMags) February 27, 2022

“I have personally experienced persecution by the Russian authorities and I share the pain of Ukraine and its people,” he said.

The statement continued to say Stoli staff “unequivocally condemn the military action in Ukraine and stand in support of the Ukrainian people.”

But it did not explain why he was persecuted or which regime specifically the company was referring to.

Daily Hive reached out for an interview but didn’t hear back.

The company doesn’t have any operations in Russia, but they do in Ukraine and Latvia.

In boycotting Russian vodka, know that Stoli and Smirnoff are actually NOT made or based in Russia.

Stoli is mostly made in Latvia — with some operations in Ukraine.

Smirnoff was really an American creation and is now a large global brand — with not one drop made in Russia. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 28, 2022

In the online statement, Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group, said the safety and security of their Ukrainian team is their top priority.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are already moving swiftly and decisively to provide support where needed, both to our people on the ground as well as partners,” he said.

“We are inspired by the Russian people who have taken to the streets calling for an end to this attack on a sovereign nation. For decades, Stoli Group has supported the marginalized and those at risk of unwarranted aggression.”

Stoli has made donations to the NGO, World Central Kitchen to support the Ukrainian people.

They really want the world to know they care about Ukraine, and have been posting about it on Instagram regularly.

For the record, Smirnoff isn’t made in Russia, either.