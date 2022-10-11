Over the last year, Metro Vancouver has seen tree-eating looper moth hordes and flying ant orgies, and has narrowly avoided being hunted by murder hornets, but now stink bugs are all the smelly rage.

Yes, stink bugs — brown marmorated stink bugs (BMSB), to be exact.

It doesn’t seem to be an issue for Vancouver alone but also for regions across the West Coast.

According to Washington State University (WSU), the BMSB is a species of stink bug from Asia, specifically China, Korea, and Japan. In BC, the stink bug was first detected in 2015, and the BC government suggests that it is found in “low levels” in Fraser Valley and Vancouver urban areas.

As Vancouver’s next mayor I promise to do something about the damn stink bugs — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) October 8, 2022

The main target of stink bugs includes fruit trees, berries, grapes, vegetables, and ornamental plants.

BC has had a very unseasonable autumn thus far, and according to WSU, who spoke to KXAN Austin, the weather could have something to do with the variance in the number of stink bugs.

According to some research by WSU, stink bugs don’t like cold winters, but they also don’t like things too dry. So the warmer fall weather BC has been seeing could be why parts of the province and Metro Vancouver are seeing more significant numbers of stink bugs, which are an invasive species. The BC government even put out an alert on them.

“Both adults and nymphs feed by inserting their mouthparts into the flesh of fruit or vegetables. Feeding punctures result in small dead areas on fruit, vegetables and leaves. Brown marmorated stink bugs can be a contamination issue for grapes because the presence of a few adults at crush can taint wine,” reads a gross statement from the BC government website.

Stink bugs are named as such because they let out a foul odour, which is why you don’t want to squish a stink bug. Instead, the BC government suggests removing by hand (no thanks), sweeping, or using a shop vacuum.

“The use of insecticides for controlling brown marmorated stink bugs in the home is not recommended.”

People have been sharing their thoughts about stink bugs on social media, with one person suggesting they’re everywhere near SFU.

Is there an invasion of brown marmorated stink bugs going on in Metro Vancouver? They are everywhere in the SFU area. — Bhaskar Bhattacharya (@bbhattac) October 7, 2022

And, apparently, in Surrey.

Everywhere in Surrey too. — Writerchick 🌻 (@BBwriterchick) October 8, 2022

You might need a barf bag for this following tweet.

Help I went through the whole Beetles of BC listing and can’t figure out what the FUCK this bithc is?!? we are on the 30th floor, what the hell are you doing here?!?!?! (besides delighting my cat) pic.twitter.com/kxmZDdhe2Z — Your Once and Eternal Foe (@nathanlaj) October 2, 2022

In case you’re wondering what stink bugs smell like, according to Suburban Exterminating, their odour resembles cilantro or something woody, oily, or similar to burnt tires.

“Some people go as far as describing the scent as acridly sweet, ammonia-like, or familiar to that of a skunk.”