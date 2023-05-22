Steve Nash meets with Raptors to discuss coaching job: report

It appears that Steve Nash may be in the running to become the next head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have met with the 49-year-old Canadian basketball legend, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania adds that Toronto has had a “wide-ranging” search for a new head coach, to replace the departed Nick Nurse.

The Toronto Raptors met with Steve Nash to discuss their head coaching job, sources tell me and @joevardon. Nash, a Canadian basketball legend, had a .584 record (94-67) in two-plus seasons coaching the Nets. Toronto has had a wide-ranging coaching search. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 22, 2023

Nash retired from pro basketball in 2015, following a Hall of Fame playing career that included back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2005 and 2006. After spending time with the Golden State Warriors as a consultant, the Victoria, BC product was hired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in 2020.

It didn’t go well. Despite a star-studded roster, the Nets underperformed with Nash as head coach, posting a 94-67 record with him at the helm. Brooklyn made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2021, but lost in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nash’s team was then swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics last season.

Nash and the team agreed to “part ways” in November.

The Raptors have hired a Canadian as head coach once before, as Jay Triano coached the team from the 2008 to 2011.