Steve Jobs' iconic sandals up for auction, come with an imprint of his feet

If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to walk in the late Steve Jobs’ shoes, now’s your chance — but you might have to settle for a pair of worn-out sandals.

A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals previously owned by the Apple founder is currently up for auction online on Julien’s Auctions. The shoes were part of Jobs’ infamous uniform.

“He would never have done or bought anything just to stand out from others,” said Chrisann Brennan, Steve Jobs’ former partner and mother of their child Lisa Brennan. “He was simply convinced of the intelligence and practicality of the design and the comfort of wearing it. And in Birkenstocks he didn’t feel like a businessman so he had the freedom to think creatively.”

There are two bids for Jobs’ worn-out sandals and the current bid stands at US$22,500; however, it’s expected to fetch between US$60,000 to US$80,000.

According to the listing description, Jobs often wore the sandals in the 1970s and 1980s, and they bear an imprint of his feet. The famous sandals appeared in exhibitions in the US, Italy, and the Birkenstock Headquarters in Germany in 2017.

The pair was acquired by Jobs’ house manager, Mark Sheff, who said that the entrepreneur “kept very few things.”

“We kept some, shared some with the landscapers and friends and brought some to Goodwill,” Sheff said. “The collection we ended up with is quite random.”

Check out the listing here.

Julien’s Auctions specializes in film, sports, and music memorabilia. Some of its most popular sales include Michael Jackson’s famous red jacket from the “Thriller” music video, which sold for US$1.81 million, and a guitar used by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain in their famous MTV Unplugged performance. The guitar sold for US$6.01 million.