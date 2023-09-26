"Waste of time": Stephen A. Smith slams idea of Raptors trading for Lillard

The Toronto Raptors found themselves featured on one of the biggest sports shows in North America, but it wasn’t exactly full of compliments.

Speaking to co-host Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday’s episode of First Take on ESPN, commentator Stephen A. Smith didn’t seem all that thrilled with the idea of Damian Lillard being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to Toronto.

“The hottest name that I’m hearing right now of interest is the Toronto Raptors,” ESPN’s Marc J. Spears said Monday on NBA Today. “Talked to two really high-ranking team executives, and they said Toronto is the frontrunner [for Lillard].”

Lillard, the 34-year-old point guard who has spent his entire 11-year pro career in Portland after being drafted sixth overall in 2012, has been the subject of trade rumours since putting forward his intentions of a trade request back on July 1.

But Smith seemed to shoot that idea down, primarily due to the fact Toronto — who finished 41-41 last season and missed the playoffs — doesn’t quite line up with the idea of being a contending team like Lillard wants to play for.

“That means absolutely nothing to what Damian Lillard’s long-term plans are. The reality is, he wants to be in a position where he can compete for a championship, if Toronto is an option, why not stay the hell in Portland?” Smith said. “It’s a waste of time to even think of going to the Toronto Raptors.”

"That means absolutely nothing to what Damian Lillard's long term plans are… He wants to compete for a championship… It's a waste of time to even think of going to the Toronto Raptors." —Stephen A. Smith (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/v2WXZ5WARg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

In any case, Smith’s thoughts seem to mostly be opinion-based rather than any particular intel, so it shouldn’t have any bearing on what the ultimate outcome ends up being. But for a franchise that’s historically had trouble gaining recognition in American markets, seeing a major name like Smith shut down the idea of a star like Lillard joining Toronto isn’t exactly the most positive story, either.