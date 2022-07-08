News

Internet outages cause havoc on Canada's Wonderland ticketing system

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jul 8 2022, 2:36 pm
Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock

If you’re planning to spend the day at Canada’s Wonderland, be warned: widespread Internet issues are affecting the amusement park’s ticketing system.

In a post published on Instagram on July 8, the company stated, “Due to Rogers service outage, guests must be able to access their e-tickets on their mobile device or bring printed tickets to the park.”

The park, which is all cashless, only accepts credit card payments at this time. In the comments, they stated that Cash-to-Card Kiosks haven’t been affected so guests can still load cash on prepaid cards that they can be used anywhere with no fees.

And if you have tickets for today and you’re struggling to print or access them on your cell phone, you might want to make other plans.

On the plus side, the park will honour your tickets and you can still use them for another day. You can always check out the rollercoasters tomorrow — assuming the internet will be up by then.

