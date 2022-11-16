FoodRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Starbucks Red Cup Day giveaway is happening this week across Canada

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Nov 16 2022, 10:00 am
Die-hard Starbucks fans know it’s the prime season for exciting announcements from the brand, and here’s the latest: Starbucks Red Cup Day giveaway is back!

Back for the fifth year, Starbucks Red Cup Day officially kicks off on November 17.

This means that come Thursday, folks who order a handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup at participating stores across Canada (while supplies last).

Orders placed in-store, in drive-thrus, through the Starbucks app, and through Uber Eats are all eligible for this freebie.

Starbucks reusable holiday cup

Starbucks reusable holiday cup (Joshua Trujillo)

This year’s reusable red cup features a white ornament design and a celebratory message around the 25th anniversary of holiday red cups, in general.

The vessel is also made with 50% recycled content. Anyone who brings in their reusable cup will get the regular $0.10 discount on their order.

