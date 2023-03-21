Indigenous-operated licensed Starbucks Canada store breaks ground

A first-of-its-kind partnership is happening for Starbucks in Canada.

During a ceremonial ground-breaking event on Monday, the famous coffee chain and the We Wai Kai Nation broke the land where a new Indigenous-operated licensed store for Starbucks will be located in the Quinsam Reserve.

“The ceremony incorporated the nation’s traditions, including K’amk’amxwaliła (Eagle Down Blessing Ceremony), Tsixw’idaliła (Shovel/Ground Breaking Ceremony), Tłalkwała (Ladies’ Dance) and Gigaxstalagaliła (Speeches by Chiefs, Dignitaries and Starbucks Canada),” the company shared in a release.

This store will be operated by the We Wai Kai Nation. It will be the first Indigenous-operated Starbucks license store located on Indigenous reserve land in Canada, according to the company.

The We Wai Kai Nation will be hiring locally for the location, which will be designed to “reflect the origins and pride” of the community.

Starbucks Canada expects this outpost to open in the fall of this year.

“In line with the We Wai Kai Nation’s mission fostering a strong local economy, this partnership will offer the community and surrounding area an opportunity to make the most of their talents and aspirations to generate income and self-sufficiency,” the statement continues.

