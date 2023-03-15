Dairy Queen offering buy-one-get-one Blizzard for a loonie deal next week

Who said that ice cream was only meant for summer? Next week there’s a very exciting Dairy Queen BOGO deal kicking off.

From March 20 to 26, Dairy Queen Canada will be offering customers who buy one Blizzard Treat to get one of equal or lesser value for a loonie.

This BOGO deal is available for any size or flavour of Blizzard Treat, including the March Blizzard of the Month: Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat. This feature Blizzard Treat is made with brownie pieces, choco chunks, and cool mint.

For Blizzards, customers can pick any size to get the promotion as long as the second one is of equal or lesser value than the first.

When: March 20 to 26, 2023

Where: Participating Dairy Queen locations across Canada