Check out Starbucks holiday drinks from across the world (PHOTOS)

The release of Starbucks’ holiday menu almost feels like a festive event as we wait to see what special drinks are lined up for the season.

If you’re a massive fan of the holiday drinks then you may be curious to know what creative combinations are out there at other Starbucks locations across the world.

You can definitely cross out their Eggnog Latte though. This year, Starbs brought in a replacement — the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte — to North America.

Whether you’re travelling abroad for the holidays or are just a tad curious, here are a few holiday Starbucks drinks available across the world:

Caramel Waffle Latte

It’s inspired by Dutch stroopwafel cookies and combines their signature espresso and milk with some spiced winter waffle sauce, caramel whipped cream, and a spiced caramel waffle crunch topping.

This drink is available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Caramel Almond Milk

A smooth and rich combination that’s perfect for the holidays, the Caramel Almond Milk is a new festive drink made with caramel flavours and steamed almond milk. It’s topped with whipped cream and swirls of sticky caramel sauce, too.

This drink is available in Japan.

Dolce Cookie Latte

Adorable is an understatement! The Dolce Cookie Latte is made with smooth blonde espresso and a dolce cookie sauce. It’s topped with a chocolate cookie.

This drink is available in South Korea.

Crème Brulée Latte

This classic dessert has been recreated into a delicious hot beverage, made with a creamy custard-flavoured sauce, espresso and steamed milk. It’s topped off with a sprinkle of sugar topping to look like the caramelized top of a dish of crème brulée.

This drink is available in Japan.

Chocolatey Gingerbread Latte

This drink is a new cocoa-filled version of the classic Gingerbread Latte. It’s the same great taste but with a festive chocolate addition.

This drink is located in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Cranberry Mocha Blanco

The Cranberry Mocha Blanco is a mix of espresso and steamed milk, combined with white chocolate mocha sauce and whipped cream with cranberry drizzle. It’s also sprinkled with crystallized cranberry sugar, and is available hot, iced, or blended.

This drink can be found in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Confetti Cookie Latte

The Confetti Cookie Latte is a colourful new drink that is made with espresso, toasted white chocolate syrup and steamed milk. Topped off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of colourful confetti topping just like a freshly-baked cookie. It’s available as hot, iced, or blended.

This drink can be found in the Asia Pacific.