Starbucks Holiday 2024: Coffee chain unveils its brand-new festive cup designs

We may have merely dipped our toes into the month of November, but the holiday season is just about to get underway at Starbucks.

The coffee chain has unveiled five brand-new holiday cup designs ahead of the big rollout of its festive menu on November 7.

This year’s theme, “Merrier Together,” is threaded throughout the cup designs, which feature a truly festive colour palette of shades, including Starbucks’ signature green, cranberry red and fondant-inspired pastels.

For hot drinks, there are four designs: Joyful Connection, inspired by the art of coffee roasting; Lyrical Landscape, with vibrant lines of alternating colour; Siren Chorus, which draws inspiration from the flowing lines of the Starbucks Siren; and Warm Wishes, which features interconnected dots to evoke the glow of holiday lights and saying cheers with a coffee.

For those who drink iced coffee year-round, a festive cold cup adorned with holiday charms will also be available to spread the cheer.

“We love finding these genuine moments of joy and coffee to inspire the creative,” said Kristy Cameron, Starbucks’ creative director for this year’s holiday cup designs.

“Whether that’s coffee trees growing, beans roasting, cups toasting, or

lights glowing – we wanted to share the warmth of our coffeehouse and the anticipation of

the red cups arriving with our customers and partners.”

Starbucks holiday offerings will be available at locations across Canada starting November 7.