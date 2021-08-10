Starbucks to bring back personal reusable cups by the end of August

Personal reusable cups are making a comeback to Starbucks by the end of the month.

In an effort towards its sustainability commitment, Starbucks will be reintroducing its personal reusable cups across Canada starting August 24.

To help give customers that push towards choosing reusable, Starbucks will still offer customers a $0.10 discount on their drinks.

Starbucks will also bring back “For Here Ware” for customers that want to enjoy their food and drinks in-store, where permitted.

Along with the new paper straws, this initiative helps Starbucks move away from “single-use packaging and reduce waste.”