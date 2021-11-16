Staples is currently hiring for 1,000 positions all across Canada

Staples Canada is hiring hundreds of positions across the country this holiday season, and they’ll be holding interviews in-person and virtually.

Staples has locations in every province in Canada, and Yukon and Northwest Territories and they are hiring for positions at all locations.

The company is looking to fill 1,000 positions, and they can be found online here.

They’re hiring for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Jobs available include retail, sales, fulfillment centres, print and tech hubs and regional offices.

“At Staples Canada, the work we do together is transformational. Every day will be different, and we welcome curiosity, excitement and bold ideas from our team,” said Wanda Walkden, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Staples Canada in a release.

“As the Working and Learning company, we are proud of the impact we have on communities right across Canada. We are looking for passionate and talented individuals to help us find solutions for our customers and support the new realities for working and learning.”

The jobs don’t only come with a pay cheque, the company says it also offers perks to its employees. These perks include wellness benefits, learning and development opportunities and even the potential to get scholarships through the Staples Canada Annual Academic Scholarship Program.