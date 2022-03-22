“Suspicious package” forced VPD to close part of Stanley Park (PHOTOS)

A footpath around Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park was blocked off on Monday afternoon as police dealt with some sort suspicious package.

Vancouver Police haven’t released many details, but tweeted around 4:45 on Monday afternoon that a suspicious package was found near the footpath at Lost Lagoon and officers cordoned off the area.

“Our Emergency Response Team is on scene and is assessing the situation. Access to Lost Lagoon is currently restricted,” read the tweet.

#VPDscanner #VPD is investigating a suspicious package found near the footpath at Lost Lagoon and has cordoned off the area. Our Emergency Response Team is on scene and is assessing the situation. Access to Lost Lagoon is currently restricted. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 21, 2022

About 45 minutes later, tweets from people in the area suggested the crime scene tape was being removed.

Tape is coming down and area is opening up again. pic.twitter.com/CraxTC6vf3 — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) March 22, 2022

Several police vehicles were parked on the southern shore of Lost Lagoon, and a few parks staff with the City of Vancouver were also present.

With files from Megan Devlin