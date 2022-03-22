NewsCrime

“Suspicious package” forced VPD to close part of Stanley Park (PHOTOS)

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Mar 22 2022, 12:49 am
“Suspicious package” forced VPD to close part of Stanley Park (PHOTOS)
Police presence at Lost Lagoon/Daily Hive

A footpath around Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park was blocked off on Monday afternoon as police dealt with some sort suspicious package.

lost lagoon

Lost Lagoon/Daily Hive

Vancouver Police haven’t released many details, but tweeted around 4:45 on Monday afternoon that a suspicious package was found near the footpath at Lost Lagoon and officers cordoned off the area.

“Our Emergency Response Team is on scene and is assessing the situation. Access to Lost Lagoon is currently restricted,” read the tweet.

About 45 minutes later, tweets from people in the area suggested the crime scene tape was being removed.

Several police vehicles were parked on the southern shore of Lost Lagoon, and a few parks staff with the City of Vancouver were also present.

lost lagoon stanley park

Lost Lagoon/Daily Hive

Lost Lagoon

Lost Lagoon/Daily Hive

Lost Lagoon

Lost Lagoon/Daily Hive

With files from Megan Devlin

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT