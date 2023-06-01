Whether it’s Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky or Vegas’ Ivan Barbashev, the NHL has finally waded into politics and let it be known that the Stanley Cup is not travelling to Russia this summer.

Nor Belarus.

That was the word Wednesday from NHL insider Chris Johnston, who notes the Cup hasn’t been to Russia since 2019 when Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues brought it back to that rogue state.

Perhaps the NHL got wind of that bizarre story about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft showing Vladimir Putin his Super Bowl ring back in 2005, only to have the Russian leader pocket it and chillingly announce: “I can kill someone with this ring.”

Of course, Putin has gone on to kill. Some 17,000 Ukrainians have died since Russia’s invasion last year, according to a US defence intelligence document in February.

At the French Open in Paris, No. 2 women’s seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was asked about her country’s participation in the offensive after her Ukrainian first-round opponent urged her to take a stand on the war.

“I have no comment for you,” was her stock reply to questioners Thursday, this after saying Sunday that no Russian or Belarusian athletes supports the war.

Previously, French Open fans booed Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk after she refused to shake Sabalenka’s hand post-match. Kostyuk said Belarus’ support of the Russian invasion can’t be ignored anymore. A CTV poll on social media showed roughly three-quarters of respondents supported the Ukrainian.

While Russian and Belarus are still banned from international hockey, we are seeing more participation by athletes from these countries, much to the chagrin of national Olympic committees. And for those who have publicly supported their dictators, let’s hope these political questions and gestures continue.

Because as uncomfortable as the athletes may be, it pales in comparison to the hardship suffered by Ukrainians.

Saying ‘nyet’ to the Cup visiting Russia is a small step for the NHL, which will never have the stones to exclude Russians no matter how long the war endures. But at very least, the league could and should tell Alex Ovechkin to change his Instagram avatar, which still features a photo of him and Putin.